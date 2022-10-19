Suspect in custody after SWAT response to Sugarhouse neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT response to a Sugarhouse neighborhood Wednesday morning.

“After getting a court-authorized search warrant, our SWAT team entered the home and safely took the suspect into custody,” says a Salt Lake City Police tweet issued at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

“There were two other people in the home. No one is injured. Our investigation remains ongoing. All street closures have been lifted.”

Police responded to the scene, near 1100 E. 2905 South, Wednesday morning after a report of a domestic violence incident.

They arrived to find the suspect barricaded inside a residence.

Police had issued a shelter-in place order at 11:44 a.m. It was lifted almost an hour later.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.