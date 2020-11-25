Suspect in custody, one still being sought after high-speed pursuit in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (GephardtDaily) — An incident in Summit County on Tuesday night prompted officials to put out a shelter-in-place order for residents of Henefer, as officers searched the area for suspects after a high-speed pursuit.

Lt. Nick Street, with Utah Highway Patrol, said at about 6:36 p.m., a citizen reported a reckless driver in a blue Subaru on Interstate 80 heading west near milepost 176.

A trooper located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

According to scanner traffic, the Subaru was traveling at speeds over 100 miles an hour.

Lt. Street said the vehicle left I-80 at the Henefer exit, and the pursuit was terminated at that point.

“After circling the area shortly after, the vehicle was located abandoned,” Street said. “A female passenger was picked up by a passer by. The female provided some info on the outstanding male suspects.”

Summit County deputies responded to the scene with drones, and a U.S. Forest Service K9 was brought in to assist in the search for the men.

After about two and a half hours, officers found one of the suspects near the Weber River and he was taken into custody. Another male suspect has not yet been located, Street said.

Drugs and guns were found in the abandoned vehicle, he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.