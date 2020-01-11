Suspect in fatal shooting in Ogden facing 3 felony charges, including murder

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot in Ogden is now facing multiple charges in the case.

Caleb Micheal Skipps, 19, has been charged with:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Isaac Ignacio Gonzalez, of North Ogden, was found Thursday night in the parking of a church at 236 Porter Ave. Gonzalez had a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where he was pronounced dead.

A second male victim, who is referred to in the statement as SD, was admitted to McKay-Dee with a gunshot wound just a short time later.

SD told officers that he and Gonzalez were shot by Caleb Skipps, the charging document states.

Police and homicide investigators on scene received an anonymous tip that Skipps was with two other people, both female, and officers found all three together in an apartment.

Skipps was taken into custody and transported to the Ogden Police station.

The two women were interviewed on scene and told investigators they took Skipps to the church to meet someone. The women said they were playing Pokeman Go on their phones, but saw Skipps involved in an altercation with someone, later identified as Gonzalez.

The women said they heard gunshots, and Skipps was suddenly back in the car telling the woman behind the wheel to drive away.

According to the probable cause statement, Skipps was subsequently interviewed and admitted to shooting SD and Gonzalez, who were not armed.

Skipps told police that after fleeing the scene of the shooting, he removed some pieces of his clothing and threw them out of the car, and decided to throw the gun into a garbage can.

The document also says Skipps admitted to being an habitual user of marijuana. He admitted to being in possession of a Ruger LCP 380 auto handgun, and police say the shell casings found on scene were 380 auto casings.

“Caleb admitted to smoking dab marijuana around 1400 hrs this same day,” the statement says.