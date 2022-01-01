Suspect in May incident taken into custody after New Year’s Day chase ending in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man who failed to appear in court Thursday over a May 2021 shooting incident in downtown Salt Lake City, was taken into custody Saturday morning after leading police chase through Riverton, Herriman, and South Jordan.

The chase ended when the suspect, Mohammed Ahmed Alkhaldi crashed into a South Jordan field.

Alkhaldi, was already charged in connection with a May 1, 2021 shooting incident in downtown Salt Lake City for which he faced 13 charges, including:

failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony,

driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor,

eight counts of discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor.

Alkhaldi now faces new charges of:

Assault against a police officer or military service member, a second-degree felony

Federal detainee, interstate agreement, a third-degree felony

DUI with two or more prior convictions within 10 years, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to command of police, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at scene of an accident, damage only, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Open container, drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

No insurance, second or subsequent offence within three years of prior, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to remove plates, transfer ownership, an infraction

Gephardt Daily will have more details on the latest incident when additional court documents are filed.