Suspect in Provo domestic violence case in custody after carjacking, chase

PROVO, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a Utah County domestic violence case is in custody after eluding police in a series of chases Monday, which began after the alleged assault of woman in a Provo hotel room

A probable cause statement filed in Utah County said Tyson Blaine Gurr, 35, of Springville, is facing charges of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Assault causing substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor

Fail to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

On Monday at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Little Suites Motel in Provo on a report of domestic violence occurring in a room, according to the probable cause statement.

“Upon arrival, officers were able to meet with the female victim and her 5-year-old child,” the statement said. “She was obviously shaken up and crying” and told investigators Tyson Gurr had assaulted her during a heated argument.

“The victim stated that she was able to free herself from him, secure her child and lock themselves in the bathroom until he left,” the statement said. “The 5-year-old child was present during the whole altercation.”

A short time later, the suspect was located at another motel, the pc statement said, and as he was approaching his vehicle, “officers activated their red and blue emergency lights as a signal to stop. Gurr fled on foot and officers chased him for approximately 300 yards before they lost sight of him,” police said

“After eluding police on foot, your defendant located a male and female in another car at a nearby apartment complex, got into the back seat and told them, ‘I don’t want to hurt you, but I need your car,'” the statement said. “After a short argument, the couple complied, due to fear, and your defendant sped away in their vehicle.”

Gurr eventually crashed the stolen car in Orem and once escaped on foot.

According to the probable cause statement, the “defendant agreed to meet police” and “under Miranda” admitted to pushing the victim, but did not want to speak further concerning that incident.”

Gurr also allegedly admitted to “running from police when contacted last night, but declined to speak concerning the vehicle theft.”

He will be facing additional charges related to that incident, the pc statement said.

Gurr was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He was recently released from prison and is on parole, and has gang ties, the statement said.