Suspect in Salt Lake City’s Blaire Leavitt homicide case turns self in Maui

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Maui Police Department has arrested a suspect charged in the nearly three year old Salt Lake City homicide case of 27-year-old Blaire Leavitt.

Suspect Katoa Pahulu, 26, turned himself in to Maui police on Friday on the outstanding warrant, says an SLPCD statement issued Thursday.

The investigation into Leavitt’s shooting began at 7:41 a.m. July 27, 2019. Police responded to a residence near 1200 N. Redwood Road, and found Leavitt with a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital, but died.

On Feb. 15 of this year, Salt Lake City Police investigators identified six suspects connected to Leavitt’s homicide and to obstruction of justice in the case. Besides Pahulu, suspects named were Lachelle Fiefia, Mapilivia Laulea, Sunia Cavazos, Tevita Kofutua and Timote Fonua.

Salt Lake City police said at that time it was unknown which suspect might ultimately be identified as the shooter, and which would be charged for obstructing justice.

Pahulu’s extradition hearing in Hawaii is pending.

“The arrest warrant in this case is sealed. As such, the SLCPD is unable to release any details about the charge or any other details about his alleged involvement in the homicide of Ms. Leavitt,” the SLCPD statement says.

Police asks that anyone with information about this case calls 801-799-3000 and references the Blaire Leavitt homicide.