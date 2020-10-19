Suspect in West Valley City armed robbery arrested after fleeing at high speed, crashing vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred Saturday was taken into custody Sunday night after he crashed the vehicle he was driving and tried to flee on foot.

Sgt. Aaron Cheshire, with the West Valley City Police Department, said an officer located the vehicle that was suspected in the previous day’s armed robbery. When the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver pulled over, but then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time, but terminated the chase because the suspect was traveling at dangerously high speeds nearing 100 miles an hour.

“Unified Police officers observed the same vehicle a little while after that, heading in this direction. They came down here to investigate, and the vehicle had crashed,” Cheshire told Gephardt Daily at the scene, at 5760 S. 1300 West in Taylorsville.

The male driver and a female passenger fled from the car, and officers located the driver “a little way down the street,” Cheshire said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, will be facing felony charges for fleeing from officers Sunday night, and detectives are interviewing him about Saturday’s aggravated robbery.

Cheshire said the female passenger put her hands up when West Valley officers made the initial traffic stop, and she fled from the vehicle after it crashed. He said she is not in custody and hasn’t been identified yet, but the primary focus is on the male suspect in Saturday’s robbery.