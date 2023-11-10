Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning shot and killed a chase suspect who police say threatened the officer.

The incident was posted on social media Thursday evening simultaneously by the Wasatch and Summit county sheriff’s office, the shooting occurring in Wasatch County.

Events began at 12:30 a.m. when the Summit deputy spotted a vehicle in the Kamas area registered to a man with an outstanding no-bail warrant. He was alerted that Wasatch County deputies were attempting to locate the suspect as well, and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

“The driver of the vehicle evaded the stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded with a crash on Bench Creek Road in Wasatch County.

“Following the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and advanced towards the deputy wielding a large blunt object. In response, the deputy discharged his firearm and then immediately began administering life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived.

“Unfortunately the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” The deputy, uninjured, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by a multi-agency critical incident team led by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The officer-involved shooting was the first of two Thursday. A Sandy police officer around noon injured a suspect who had fled the scene of a crash allegedly caused by the suspect in a vehicle believed stolen.

The warrant for the deceased Wasatch County suspect, who was not named, stemmed from probation violations after a 2018 conviction for damaging the power supply for vital communication infrastructure serving Wasatch and Summit counties.