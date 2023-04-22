Suspect killed, officer wounded in West Jordan police shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A vehicle burglary suspect is dead, and a police officer wounded, after an early morning shooting Saturday outside a West Jordan apartment complex.

West Jordan Deputy Police Chief Richard Bell told Gephardt Daily, the officer-involved shooting happened around 1 a.m. when police responded to reports of possible car burglars near 3258 West Jordan Line Parkway.

Several officers arrived on scene and in a matter of minutes encountered one of the suspects.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between that individual and two of our officers,” Bell said.

The suspect was mortally wounded and died at the scene, despite efforts by police and medical personnel to save his life, according to Bell.

Police investigators from multiple jurisdictions on the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting outside a West Jordan apartment complex early Saturday morning April 22 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The wounded West Jordan officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital “and was going to be okay,” Bell said.

Police are on the lookout for a second suspect believed to be driving a green Honda. No other descriptions were immediately available.

Officers from an outside law enforcement agencies including West Valley City, will investigate the shooting as per police protocol.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.