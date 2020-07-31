Suspect rams 3 unmarked West Valley City police vehicles with stolen car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect rammed three unmarked police vehicles with a stolen car Thursday evening in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police Department Lt. Steve Katz told Gephardt Daily an officer located a stolen vehicle while responding to an assist from Unified Police Department at approximately 7 p.m. and and followed it to the area of drive thru of the McDonald’s at 4217 S. Redwood Road. Officers made contact with the two suspects in the vehicle.

“The suspect driver began ramming two unmarked police vehicles, trying to escape, and actually a third in the end,” Katz said. “Luckily there were no injuries and officers were able to pin the stolen vehicle in the drive thru and take both of the occupants of the stolen vehicle into custody.”

The three unmarked police vehicles the suspect hit sustained only minor damage.

Officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the stolen vehicle.

Katz said the driver will likely be facing charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault on police officers and possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear what charges the passenger might be facing.