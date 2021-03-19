Suspect shaves head in attempt to avoid arrest after Murray hit-and-run crash

MURRAY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man shaved his head in an attempt to avoid arrest after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Murray.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Francisco Jesus Madrid, 30, is facing charges of:

Failure to remain at scene of accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

On Thursday, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the passenger dying, the statement said.

“The driver, later identified as Francisco Madrid, left the scene of the accident before police arrived,” the statement said. “Witnesses stated the driver got into a taxi a few blocks away.”

The taxi driver’s description of the man matched the description of Madrid, the statement said.

The taxi driver dropped Madrid at Motel 6 at 176 W. 600 South and watched him enter a room.

“While officers were at the hotel they observed a male exit from that room and get on to a TRAX train,” the statement said. “The male was wearing a bandana to cover his face and had a shaved head. Officers followed the train to the next available train stop, detaining the male, and identified him as Francisco Madrid.”

Madrid had fresh injuries to his face and hands consistent with being involved in a recent accident, the statement said.

“Post Miranda, Francisco stated he had been driving the vehicle and fell asleep at the wheel,” the statement said.

It was later found he has a National Crime Information Center warrant from Nevada.

Madrid was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,020.