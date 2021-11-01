Suspect shot by W. Jordan police officer responding to domestic violence call

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A male suspect was shot by a West Jordan Police officer Sunday night, after police say he approached officers while armed with a weapon.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of 8400 South and 4000 West.

Lt. Monson, with the West Jordan PD, told Gephardt Daily that police were dispatched on a domestic violence call, and when they arrived, they found the suspect armed with a gun.

“He was shot by an officer,” Monson said. “The suspect was wounded and transported to the hospital.”

It isn’t known if the suspect fired his gun. No officers were injured.

Monson said only one officer fired his weapon, and standard protocols are being followed.

“They’re starting the investigation for an OICI (officer involved critical incident). We don’t know yet which team will conduct the investigation, but it won’t be West Jordan,” he said.

No names are being released at this time, and no further information is available as the investigation is just getting underway.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become known.