Suspect shot by WVCPD officer outside swapmeet released from hospital, booked into jail

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shooting and robbery suspect shot by an officer of the West Valley City Department Sunday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on two felony charges.

Mitchel Van Halsey, 39, has been charged on suspicion of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The shooting charges is related to a bullet fired at a victim, which grazed his scalp, and for which he refused to be transported to the hospital.

A report of the altercation came to dispatch at about 1 p.m., Halsey’s probable cause statement says. West Valley City police responded to the shooting call, and arrived at the scene, a parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. located at 3469 S. Redwood Road.

An investigation revealed that the victim, A.B. and J.H. were sitting with a male they know as ‘Blue’ in the parking lot eating,” the statement says. “Victims A.B. and J.H. both stated that Blue mentioned that he wanted to sell a speaker to get money for heroin.

“A.B. and J.H. stated that when Blue found out that J.H. had money, he pulled out a gun, pointed it at J.H.’s head and pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed J.H.’s head causing a wound to J.H’s scalp. J.H. stated that after he realized he had been shot he got up and tried to get to the Carl’s Jr. while dropping cash on the ground and pleading with Blue not to shoot him again.”

Victim A.B. stated that after Blue picked up the money, he got onto a bicycle and rode eastbound across the northside of a motel just east of the parking lot, the statement says.

“Surveillance footage shows the suspect ride his bicycle towards the Indoor Swap Meet where West Valley City and Taylorsville officers located him. The male, later identified as Mitchell Halsey, had a pistol on him that matches the caliber of the shell casing found at the shooting scene. Mitchell’s UCJIS information confirmed that his moniker is ‘Blue.’

“Mitchell also had a speaker in a backpack that is consistent with what the victims described as the one he was trying to sell just before he shot J.H. The victims both described Blue as having tattoos on his face which is consistent with the tattoos observed on Mitchell at the time of his arrest.”

The probable cause statement does not mention the officer-involved shooting, which the WVCPD confirmed in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday.