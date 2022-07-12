Suspect shot in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting charged with aggravated assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man shot twice by Salt Lake City police on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers has been charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Charged in the case is 44-year-old Peter Michael Larsen. The incident began after Salt Lake City Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene, in the area of 1423 S. Utahna Drive, on a report of an active fire threatening the home on the lot and structures owned by neighbors.

“Fire personnel were in the process of attempting to bring the blaze under control when they were addressed by a male who exited the residence,” the statement says.

“The male was later identified as Peter Michael Larsen. Peter told the emergency crews that he had been given permission to remove the weeds from his neighbors house and proceed to do so by lighting them on fire. He then proceeded to light his own backyard weeds on fire in efforts of removing his weeds as well.

“When the fire crews attempted to douse the blaze in Peter’s backyard, he told the fire crews if they stepped foot on his property, he would retrieve the shotgun he owned and would kill them.”

Fire officials notified the Salt Lake City Police Department, and SLCPD officers responded to the scene.

“Fire crews removed themselves from the scene and allowed law enforcement to attempt making contact with Peter. Upon their arrival, two officers made contact with Peter from the next door neighbors backyard. Peter was observed standing on the back porch of his home and had some communication with the officers.

“The officers observed Peter holding a short barreled shotgun and immediately began ordering Peter to drop the gun. Peter proceeded to point the weapon at the officers, upon which the officers opened fire on Peter, striking him in both left and right hands, resulting in him dropping the weapon.”

Larsen retreated into his residence and was taken into custody “a short time later,” the statement says.

“Peter was transported to a local area hospital where he currently remains. He has received emergency care with the projected plan of several more surgeries for repair.”

According to the statement, a tentative release date from the hospital is scheduled for Wednesday, “however this is subject to change according to attending physicians.”

The case is being investigated as an officer-involved critical incident, and the officers directly involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome. This is standard OICI protocol.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on this case as it develops.