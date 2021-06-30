Suspect sought after shots fired at semi truck from SUV on US-40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is at large after shots were allegedly fired on US-40 near Strawberry Reservoir early Monday morning.

“At about 5 a.m., a red semi was traveling eastbound on US-40 at mile post 48 near Strawberry Reservoir,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “The vehicle was being followed by a silver SUV that is similar to a Honda CRV or Hyundai Santa Fe. When those vehicles reached a section with two eastbound lanes, they both passed a slower-moving vehicle.”

Shortly after that, the SUV pulled up alongside the semi. The driver of the semi heard approximately three shots; one hit the driver window and one behind the driver door area, the statement said. The driver was not hit and slowed to get away from the vehicle. The silver SUV continued eastbound and did not stop.

The semi continued eastbound, then the driver stopped and called police, the statement said. Troopers looked for an SUV that matched the suspect vehicle description but could not locate it. Officials then began an investigation; they are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The only description of the suspect was a light-skinned man with dark hair. If the public has any information to help officials locate the SUV driver, they are asked to contact the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.