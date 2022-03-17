Suspect sought in armed robberies arrested in Murray after police chase

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect sought in connection with multiple armed robberies was arrested by Taylorsville police after allegedly holding up a hardware store in Taylorsville Wednesday night.

Taylorsville PD responded to a robbery-in-progress call at the True Value store on Redwood Road and a brief chase ensued. It ended in Murray with the help of spike strips which disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

The fugitive fled on foot, discarding the weapon believed used to threaten employees at the hardware store, according to Taylorsville Police Sgt. Kresdon Bennett. The recovered handgun, he said, was a replica Glock semi-automatic pistol which was actually a BB gun.

As in the armed robbery Monday at a T-Mobile store in South Salt Lake, Bennett said the suspect, David Converse Harris, 34, was clearly seen on security camera footage committing the crime at the hardware store.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in each stick-up.

“He’s confessed,” Bennett said of the True Value aggravated robbery. He added that South Salt Lake police have identified Harris as the suspect in Monday’s hold-up of the T-Mobile at 87 W. 3330 S.

Harris is also the suspect, he said, in the armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store earlier this month at 2075 S. 700 E. in Salt Lake City.