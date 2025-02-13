Suspect sought in Ballpark neighborhood hit-and-run motorcycle crash in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect wanted in a January 18, 2025, Ballpark neighborhood hit-and-run crash has been taken into custody.

Bobby Barker, 60, made an unlawful U-turn near Cleveland Avenue and Main Street around 6:27 p.m. that night and struck a northbound motorcycle, critically injuring its 53-year-old driver and seriously injuring an 18-year-old passenger.

The crash was discovered by a patrol officer who happened upon the scene just moments after it happened.

Barker was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Tuesday on charges of felony hit and run, felony obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence, the SLCPD statement said.

Detectives allegedly used video to crack the case, ultimately finding Barker’s car in the backyard of his “registered address” covered with tarps, tires, and ladders, according to court documents.