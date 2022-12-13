Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain.

The shooting, on Kestrel Way, was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

The 61-year-old shooting victim, hit in the lower abdomen, was flown by LifeFlight to an area hospital, and is in fair condition, Cannon said, adding “It does not look like his injuries are going to be fatal.”

The shooting followed a dispute between family members, Cannon said.

“The suspect and the victim I believe are related by marriage. And there was some sort of a discussion or disagreement about things. The suspect thought that bringing a gun into play would probably be a good idea, but that’s never a good idea.”

Cannon said the UCSO, which is contracted to provide law enforcement for Eagle Mountain, had dozens of officers on the scene. With members of the Utah County SWAT team, who come from various agencies, probably 60 or 70 officers were outside the residence, he said.

Several Eagle Mountain schools were placed on lockdown early in the incident, and parents were later told they could drive over and pick up their children, but students would not be allowed to walk home because the ongoing SWAT operation.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the suspect agreed to exit the house peacefully, and was taken into custody.

“The guy came out with hands up, so we got things taken care of and now they’ve just got to do the investigation on the shooting part.”

Cannon said the suspect will be evaluated at the hospital, then booked into the Utah County Jail. Cannon said charges and additional information will be released later tonight.