Suspect taken into custody in Taylorsville Walmart after fleeing Utah Highway Patrol

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony charges after fleeing from the Utah Highway Patrol Tuesday night.

Jose Luis Pulido Sanchez, who goes by Jose Pulido, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Money laundering, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at response or command of police, a third-degree felony

“Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 15

Southbound at 3800 South,” the probable cause statement says. “During the stop, the vehicle fled the traffic stop. Agents with the Utah State Bureau of investigations followed the vehicle with an air asset and keep visual surveillance.”

The driver, who had one passenger, drove the vehicle to 5550 South 1475 West Taylorsville, then both fled on foot.

They ran west, toward the Cedar Break Apartments, and agents and detectives set up containment. The male passenger was located and taken into custody.

“Agents observed the male driver drop a backpack on the southeast corner of the apartment complex,” the statement says. “Agents secured the backpack. The driver continued fleeing on foot until he was spotted running into the Walmart located at 5400 South Redwood.”

The driver, later identified as Pulido, was taken into custody by an SBI agent inside the Walmart, the probable cause statement says.

Found in the backpack Pulido reportedly dropped were what officers called “distribution-sized packages” containing substances that tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Also located inside the backpack, agents located a large amount of money.

Pulido is being held without bail.