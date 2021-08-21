Suspect turned over to AP&P after pursuit, crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody by Adult Probation and Parole after a pursuit into Clinton, where he crashed his vehicle, fled on foot, and was tracked down by local police officers.

Clinton Police Sgt. Aldridge said the crash occurred at 2050 North and 1000 West at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Aldridge said the suspect had been evading AP&P and managed to get as far as Clinton, where he crashed and took off on foot.

According to scanner transmissions, Clinton officers set up a perimeter and brought in canines to assist in the search. The man was apprehended and was turned over to AP&P.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash, Aldridge told Gephardt Daily, but he had no other information regarding the suspect, whose name was not immediately available.