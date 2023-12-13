Suspect uses hammer to smash Provo Temple windows

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Provo say a 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after smashing windows at the Provo Temple.

According to a prepared statement by Provo PD, the incident was first reported about 3:34 p.m. when police were notified, “that a male, using a hammer, had smashed windows of the Provo Temple at 2200 Temple Hill Drive and the fled the area in a vehicle.

“After reviewing camera footage provided by staff, officers were able to obtain a partial license plate and confirm a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving,” the press release said.

“Officers successfully tracked down the vehicle, and shortly after 6:00 p.m. the suspect, 30-year-old Weston Huff was arrested.”

Huff was booked into the Utah County Jail and now faces a third degree felony charge for alleged property damage and destruction, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.