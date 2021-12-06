Suspect wanted after report of attempted vehicle burglary in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted after an attempted vehicle burglary on Saturday.

“We took a report of suspicious circumstances and an attempted vehicle burglary last night,” says a police social media post issued Sunday.

“This man was seem trying the door to the complainant’s vehicle. If you know who this is, please call us! Reference case 21-3748.”

The department’s number is 801-298-6000.