Update: Suspect wanted on felony warrant shoots self during stop by Davis Co. sheriff’s patrol officer

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A suspect took his own life Wednesday evening after a patrol officer for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve him with a felony warrant within view of Davis High School.

Details are sparse in the incident, which unfolded just about 5:30 p.m. in the 400 South block of Main Street in Kaysville. Nearby Davis High School was briefly placed on lockdown.

Davis County emergency dispatch reported the incident was a suicide, and Stephanie Dinsmore, public information officer for the Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect took his own life after he was stopped by a patrol officer in an attempt to serve the warrant.

“No students were involved and no officers were injured,” she said. An unsuccessful attempt to serve the warrant had been made earlier in the day at the suspect’s residence.

The suspect, identified by Kaysville Police as a 39-year-old Fruit Heights man, reportedly shot himself in his car, but Dinsmore deferred to the Kaysville PD for any further detail.

Kaysville Police issued the following statement about three hours after the incident:

A 39-year-old Fruit Heights man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being stopped by the Davis County Sheriff’s Department for a felony warrant.

Around 5:30 pm today, March 9, 2022, the Kaysville Police Department responded to an active incident conducted by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office in the area of 475 S Main St.

A sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a 39-year-old resident of Fruit Heights who had an active first degree felony warrant for sexual abuse of a minor.

The deputy approached the driver of the vehicle where the deputy reported seeing the man was holding a shotgun to his chest. The deputy retreated from the vehicle, at which time the man shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaysville officers responded to block traffic, secure the scene, and investigate the death, however Kaysville Police were not directly involved in the incident.

Although the incident occurred in the Davis High School area, it has been determined that this incident was not directed at or connected to any of the nearby schools.

Due to the incident involving the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, we will not be commenting further at this time. Because the incident occurred in Kaysville, we are assisting with the investigation.

The Kaysville Police Department does not normally comment on suicides, however; the public location of this incident and the large amount of police activity merits public notification.