Suspect wanted on warrant arrested in Davis County with SWAT on standby

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant Tuesday night with assistance from SWAT and took the wanted man into custody.

SWAT was called to assist at the Quail Run location because of the suspect’s prior history.

A reverse 911 alert was issued requesting that neighbors stay in their homes as a safety precaution, Stephanie Dinsmore, public information officer told Gephardt Daily; however, the 43-year-old suspect came out of the house and surrendered to officers without incident.

No further information was available Tuesday night, and the suspect’s name has not been made public.

