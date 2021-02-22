Suspect who ran over man during altercation faces attempted murder charges, SLC police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a suspect who intentionally ran over a man during an argument Sunday at a local grocery store has been charged with attempted murder.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m., after the victim and another man got into an altercation at Smith’s, at 922 E. 2100 South.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect drive his vehicle over the victim, apparently deliberately, at 2010 S. 900 East, a short while later.

“The vehicle was found in the central city area,” Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily. “When the driver was contacted by officers, he fled, but then was taken into custody.”

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said the suspect, Larry Blackshire, 24, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Driving under the influence, third subsequent offense, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Duty of operator after leaving scene with knowledge of accident, a class A misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

The victim broke the window of the suspect’s vehicle, for an unknown reason, the statement said.

“The A/P (accused person) and two unknown males confronted the victim, who fled on foot,” the statement said. “The A/P and the unknown males got into the A/P’s vehicle and located the victim running across 900 East at about 2005 South. Witnesses stated the A/P’s vehicle was northbound on 900 East and swerved into the southbound lanes in order to hit the victim.”

After the crash, “witnesses stated the A/P’s vehicle then made a U-turn and drove back southbound and slowed to look at the victim, then fled the area.” A witness was able to get the license plate as the suspect drove off and police later found both the vehicle and driver.

Police say Blackshire ran from officers before being apprehended. After he was taken into custody he allegedly admitted to driving northbound and swerving out of his lane to hit the victim with his vehicle. According to the probable cause statement, Blackshire told investigators he was driving at least 35 miles per hour when he hit the victim. Accident investigators estimated the speed of the the suspect’s vehicle to be about 40 miles per hour at that time.

Police said the victim is in the hospital in extremely critical condition and on life support.

Blackshire allegedly admitted to running from officers because he knew he had felony warrants for his arrest. Officers looked in the suspect’s vehicle and there were multiple open alcoholic beverages in the passenger area.

“The A/P made statements during the interview with detectives that he felt no remorse for what he had done,” the statement said. “The A/P has multiple warrants for his arrest including distribution of drugs, felony DUI and felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person. The A/P also has domestic violence history.” Blackshire has had two DUI convictions within the last 10 years.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Detectives are working on the case and want to hear from anyone who has any information that could help in the investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have information relating to it, call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and refer to case #21-30429.