Suspected car thief rams cop cruiser, smashes into West Jordan home; critically injured passenger left behind

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who rammed a cop cruiser late Tuesday night, then later smashed into a West Jordan home before running off into the neighborhood.

Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam told Gephardt Daily events leading to up to the crash started around 11:25 p.m. when police in Murray spotted a stolen car and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car sped off and officers decided not to give chase but alerted other agencies about the suspect vehicle.

A short while later Taylorsville officers came upon the stolen car and followed it into a cul-de-sac, Cottam said. As officers approached, the driver of the car slammed into their patrol vehicle. He then sped off heading north on 1300 West.

Officers were in pursuit when they came upon the stolen car crashed into the front of a West Jordan home near 1292 W. Bateman Ponds Way.

The male driver had escaped and was nowhere to be found. A woman passenger inside the car was in extremely critical condition, according to Cottam, and taken to a nearby hospital.

A number of people were inside the home, but no one was reported injured.

Building inspectors were expected on scene overnight to determine if the home is safe to inhabit.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.