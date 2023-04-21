Suspected DUI driver wounded in West Valley City officer-involved shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a Thursday night officer-involved shooting in West Valley City.

Roxanne Vainuku, deputy communications director for West Valley City PD, said events began to unfold about 10:31 p.m. when a WVCPD officer attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver near 2400 S. Redwood Rd.

The officer had activated his lights and sirens and was attempting the traffic stop when the driver of the suspect vehicle failed to negotiate the turn onto 201 East and ended up in the rocks at the side of the road, according to Vainuku.

“At some point, the officer engaged with the suspect and shots were fired,” Vainuku said.

“The suspect was injured” and “a gun believed to belong to the suspect was recovered at the scene,” according to Vainuku.

The officer was uninjured in the shooting.

The suspect’s condition was not disclosed.

The officer-involved critical incident is under investigation by Protocol Team 4 led by West Jordan PD, Vainuku said.

The eastbound ramp onto 201 from Redwood Rd. was closed while the scene was being processed. The closure was expected to last for several hours but be cleared before the Friday morning commute.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.