Suspected DUI golf course driver tees off Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There were no mulligans for a man who drove his red pickup onto the Rose Park Golf Course.

It was straight to jail for the suspected DUI driver.

“We have to tee this up: This is a real hazard,” says a statement issued Sunday morning by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Fortunately, no one was golfing when the man behind the wheel of this pick up started driving on the course near the 7th hole at the Rose Park Golf Course”

No golfers. Also no birdies or eagles. Although, judging from the photo, there may have been a hole-in-one of his tires.