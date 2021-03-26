Suspected Midvale hit-and-run driver arrested after van found in West Valley City storage unit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted by police after officials say say he struck and injured a pedestrian in a Midvale accident, then fled the scene, has been arrested after his van was found in a West Valley City storage unit.

Daniel Nelson Wilkinson, 47, has been charged on suspicion of:

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice – alter/destroy/conceal/remove item, a class A misdemeanor

The 67-year old victim was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, and had sustained broken bones including his pelvis and femur, the probable cause statement says. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, the probable cause statement says. Officials responded to the scene, at 7100 S. Fort Union Blvd.

The driver had fled the scene, the statement says.

“Several witnesses to the collision identified the involved vehicle as a gold minivan with a black rear hatch door. One witness photographed the vehicle and the involved driver after he exited the vehicle.”

The photograph shows the van is a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, and the plate shows Wilkinson as the registered owner. The witness identified the suspect after viewing an image of Wilkinson’s driver license photo.

Police had shared Wilkinson’s photo and the photograph of the van Wednesday on social media.

“The vehicle was located by an employee of the Public Storage located 1829 W. 3500 South,” in West Valley City, the statement says. “Your affiant arrived at the storage facility and found the above listed vehicle parked in the storage unit with the door to the unit open.

In plain view your affiant could see there was fresh paint on the rear of the vehicle with a freshly painted hood leaning against one wall and another hood leaning against the other.”

The statement does not specify how Wilkinson was taken into custody.

The judge ruled Wilkinson may post bail in the amount of $6,970.