Suspects found with 5.8 pounds heroin stashed in child booster seat, booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men reportedly headed for Lehi were booked into the Washington County jail Tuesday after deputies found illegal drugs hidden in their car, including 5.8 pounds of heroin concealed inside a child’s booster seat.

Probable cause statements filed for Karl Kephart, 50, and Carlos Alberto Perez, 44, say the men were initially stopped due to a perceived window tint violation. The officer pulled over the car, a Honda Fit bearing a California plate, at milepost 23 of northbound Interstate 15.

“The driver of the vehicle (Carlos Perez) initially gave consent to search the vehicle and his property, but the passenger (Karl Kephart), who was also the registered owner, denied consent,” say probable cause statements filed for each man.

“A sniff was conducted and the dog alerted on the vehicle. During the initial search, I located a user amount of methamphetamine in the center console, along with a drug pipe. Both occupants were then detained.

“During a continued search of the vehicle, additional paraphernalia was located in the glove box, along with approximately 5.8 pounds of heroin concealed inside a child booster seat in the rear of the vehicle.”

The heroin was packaged in a manner clearly consistent with the distribution of narcotics, the deputy’s statement says.

“The occupants stated they were coming from Long Beach, California headed to Lehi, Utah.”

Kephart and Perez face identical charges of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

A judge ordered both men be held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility without bail.