Suspects sought in robbery at Home Depot in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a strong arm robbery.

The men, who were caught in high quality surveillance photos, were believed to be traveling in a red Ford Focus.

“CHPD is asking for your help in identifying these men driving a red Focus who were involved in a strong arm robbery at Home Depot,” says a statement issued Wednesday.

Tips can be sent to CHPD Detective Sai, whose phone is 801-944-7100.