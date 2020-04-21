Suspicious death in South Jordan ruled to be suicide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police officials said Tuesday a suspicious death in South Jordan early Monday morning has been ruled to be a suicide.

South Jordan Police responded to a residence on the 10200 S. block of Jordan Creek Road on the report of a domestic violence call at 6:08 a.m., said a news release.

“Information was a male and female were arguing and the female party was armed with a handgun, at which time the male party was helped out of the residence by responding officers,” the news release said. “At that time it was determined no crime had occurred.”

Officers remained on scene and attempted contact with Ashley Sorenson, 35 from the Park City area, by phone but were never able to reach her. At 9:40 a.m., a friend was contacted by the male party to check on Sorenson. The friend entered the home and found her deceased.

After investigators from the South Jordan Police Department and the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office processed the scene and attended Sorenson’s autopsy, it has been preliminary determined her death was a suicide.

“We appreciate the patience of the media and the residents of South Jordan while we processed this scene,” said Sgt. Samuel Winkler, South Jordan Police Department. “We ensured a full and complete investigation was conducted for the benefit of all parties involved. In this case it was determined Ms. Sorenson took her own life.”

Winkler added: “During our Stay Safe, Stay Home campaign in Utah, we have seen an increase in domestic violence calls and calls where a person is in mental health crisis. Please reach out to available resources if you find yourself or someone you love in crisis.”

The news release includes the following numbers:

Utah Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-897-5465

Utah Community Crisis Response Team: 801-587-3000 National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

Gephardt Daily does not usually report on suicides unless they occur in a public place or otherwise impact a community. In this case, this update is made public due to our previous reporting on the story.