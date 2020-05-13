Suspicious death investigation underway after woman’s body found in Ogden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman was found deceased in Ogden.

A news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cortney Ryan said Tuesday at 5:51 p.m., the Weber County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible dead body in the area of 400 Ogden Canyon.

“Upon arrival, deputies and medical found the body of a deceased, adult female,” the news release said. “Investigators from Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the Weber County Attorney’s Office and Weber-Metro CSI responded to the scene. The death is being treated as a suspicious death at this time.”

The case is ongoing and investigators are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the public at this point,” the news release said. “We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of 400 Ogden Canyon between early Sunday morning through Tuesday at 5 p.m. to contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 801-778-6631.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, the news release said.

“We would like to thank all those involved in this investigation for their dedicated work,” officials added.