Suspicious death of 16-year-old boy in Taylorsville now confirmed as homicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in Taylorsville Wednesday afternoon has now been confirmed a homicide.

“Update on the suspicious death in Taylorsville yesterday,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department at 5:15 p.m. “The investigation has been confirmed as a homicide. The suspect is in custody. Due to both individuals being juveniles there is nothing further at this time.”

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said Wednesday officers were called to 1623 Elsie Drive, east of Redwood Road at about 6000 South, at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after someone discovered a dead body in a cargo trailer in their back yard, Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The person who called police was the one who found the body of the teen, Cutler said. She declined to say if there was a connection between the house and the victim.

A K-9 was called in to locate a 17-year-old boy who was believed to have some involvement in the case. Unified Police posted photos of the teen they were looking for, who goes by the name Rowdy. The boy was later found a few blocks from the scene, Cutler said.

“We will question him and we will know more,” Cutler said.

Cutler said that despite there being “a substantial amount of blood” at the scene, there were no obvious signs of what killed the victim. An autopsy will be conducted to determine 16-year-old’s cause of death.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as details become available.