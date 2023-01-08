‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday.

The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Crews were told they had an explosion,” Sholly said. “On arrival they had a heavy fire in a trailer. Crews from five different agencies were on scene, about 18 guys, and we were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 minutes.

“We don’t have reports of anyone hurt.”

The trailer was destroyed, Sholly said.

“The explosion did significant damage to the structure.”

The incident is under investigation by the Riverdale Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“We are putting it in as suspicious right now,” Sholly said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.