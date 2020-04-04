Southern Utah University reports first student case of COVID-19

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Southern Utah University has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

In an email that went out to students and faculty on Friday, SUU said it learned of the first case documented in a student. The student was not international, and had not participated in the program that recently studied abroad in Italy.

“This student did not travel for spring break, but contracted the coronavirus from somewhere in the community,” the SUU statement says. “There are eight other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iron County, all others are not connected with the University.”

The student does not live on campus, and has been placed in a 14-day quarantine, as recommended by federal, state and local health guidelines. The student is recovering at home, and has not been hospitalized, the notice says.

“In conjunction with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, SUU will continue to support the student toward a full and speedy recovery.”

In keeping with state and federal laws, no identity-related information about the SUU student will be released. The school said those concerned can monitor SUU’s coronavirus page at go.suu.edu/coronavirus for further campus updates.