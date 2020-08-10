SUV driver breaks through fence, hits Magna residence

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene after an SUV drove through a fence and into the backyard of a Magna residence early Monday morning, hitting the house but not breaking through the wall.

The accident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 7700 West and 3500 South.

The driver was a 53-year-old woman, Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Nobody inside the home was injured,” he said. “The vehicle did hit the house, but did not penetrate or go into the house.”

Mallory said the driver is being investigated for speed and possible impairment, but test results are not yet in.