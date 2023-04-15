SUV driver charged after near head-on collision in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman had to be extricated after a near head-on collision that brought the arrest of the other driver for suspected drug abuse.

The collision totaled both the driver’s silver SUV and the victim’s silver car in the intersection of State Road 36 and Erda Way, the Utah Highway Patrol said of the 3 p.m. Thursday crash in Erda, Tooele County.

The driver of the southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic to strike the other vehicle waiting in the turning lane, Utah Highway Patrol officials said. The female driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated with parts of the vehicle cut away.

The driver and her passenger, her 2-year-old granddaughter, were transported to a hospital, but injuries were minor.

“My Mom & Lucy were hit by a drunk driver today,” says a Facebook post issued by the victims’ daughter/mother.

“He was going 117 MPH, in a 60 MPH zone, according to Highway Patrol. If my Mom hadn’t tried to get out of the way of him, this would have been head on, & fatal. My Mom had to be cut out of her car with the Jaws of Life. I am so thankful that they were able to walk away with minor injuries.

“This was a very scary, emotional, and unexpected call I received while at work. I am thankful for the amazing woman who literally pulled my baby out of the car. Who held her while emergency services came. Who stayed by my mom’s side. I am thankful my Mom & sweet baby were being watched over by God & our guardian angels, & are safe at home tonight.

“DONT DRINK AND DRIVE!”

Photo courtesy Family

Northbound lanes of SR-36 were blocked for two hours for clean-up and investigation, which led to the arrest of the driver of the southbound vehicle. Initially suspected of distracted driving, field testing found he was impaired.

The suspect was arrested and faces a charge of “driving under the influence–metabolites,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said, meaning he tested positive for illegal drug use. The exact drug in his system will be confirmed by a laboratory exam, he said. Roden said.

The full list of charges is:

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Driving with measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Careless driving, a class C misdemeanor

Use of hand-held device to text/mail while operating vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Operate a vehicle without license or registration, suspected or revoked, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

The suspect’s bail was set at $1,000.