SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County.

The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction.

Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened after the man, alone in his eastbound SUV, crossed the center line and headed into oncoming traffic.

The driver “struck a semi-truck headed west, and the driver of that passenger vehicle did pass away.”

Anderson said he did not have the age of the driver who was fatally injured. No additional information on the victim has been released.

“The driver of the semi was not injured,” Anderson said.

Traffic will be impacted until the roadway can be cleared and the initial investigation is complete.