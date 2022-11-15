SUV rams into Roy nail salon; 1 transported to hospital

ROY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City police and fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday after an SUV crashed into the side of a Roy nail salon.

The site was Joy’s Too Salon, 1930 W. 4800 South.

“The driver of a white SUV, an elderly female, ran into the north side of the business causing severe damage to the building,” says a Roy City police statement posted on social media at 1:36 p.m.

“The building was occupied by customers and employees at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured, one occupant of the building was transported with non-life threatening injuries.”

The incident is under investigation, the RCPD statement says.