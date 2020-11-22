SUV rolls on W. North Temple, catches fire on bank of Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was rushed to the hospital in serious condition Saturday night after his SUV ran off the road, rolled over, and caught fire as it nearly landed in the Jordan River.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the single-vehicle accident, in the area of 1200 W. North Temple St., was observed by a Gold Cross Ambulance crew and they took immediate action.

Wooldridge said the crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m., when the SUV went off the north side of the road and rolled. It became suspended above the river and was burning, he said.

Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to the scene and had the flames under control within a few minutes. The driver, who was the SUV’s only occupant, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Wooldridge had no further details. He said the incident is still under investigation and the cause of the accident remains to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.