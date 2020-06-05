SUV strikes, kills 57-year-old pedestrian in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old man was struck and fatally injured early Friday morning in Ogden.

The accident happened at 3:02 a.m., Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden Police Department, confirmed to Gephardt Daily.

The man was crossing Washington Boulevard in the 3100 South block, in the northbound lane, and was not in a crosswalk, Eynon said. A northbound SUV struck the victim, then the driver left the scene, but later returned.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the victim died of his injuries. The Ogden Police Department is not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin can be notified, Eynon said.