SWAT crew responds to wooden playhouse in West Valley City, takes occupant into custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after he allegedly violated a protective order by going to the residence of the protected woman and entering a wooden playhouse in the backyard.

When Craig Day, 37, refused police commands to leave the playhouse, a SWAT team was brought in to assist, his charging documents say.

The call came in at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and West Valley City police responded to the general area of 3200 South and 4300 West, and confirmed a pretrail protective order was in place.

“The victim, who lives at the listed address and was inside, stated she was unaware that Craig Day had opened her front gate and drove his vehicle into her backyard,” arrest documents say. “Victim also stated she has received several text messages from (Day). (He) then barricaded himself in a wooden playhouse in the backyard when local authorities arrived.

“(He) refused to exit the playhouse after given commands to exit and SWAT was called for assistance. While attempting to get (Day) out of the playhouse, he confirmed he knew that a protective order was in place as to the reason he barricaded himself.”

The victim’s child and her roommate’s child were present at the time of the violation, Day’s probable cause statement says.

Day was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of:

Violation of a pretrial protective order, felony arrest charge, a third-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Day was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and ordered to be held without bail.