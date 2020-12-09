SWAT paged in St. George after 911 open line call

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT team was paged in St. George overnight after a 911 call was made and the line was left open.

St. George Police Department Officer Tiffany Atkin told Gephardt Daily the incident began in an apartment in the area of 255 W. 100 South at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Someone called 911 but did not talk to the dispatcher, “so it was kind of an open line,” Atkin said. “They could hear in the background a male and a female talking, and the female saying something about the male bleeding and needing medical treatment and him not letting her leave.”

SWAT was paged in case the incident turned into a hostage situation, but that turned out to not be the case, Atkin said.

A negotiation team was able to get hold of the female and get her to come out and leave the house, Atkin said.

“The male was injured somehow, but he refused medical and we weren’t able to touch base with him to see what really went on with him,” she said.

Neither the man nor the woman was taken into custody. The woman told officials there was not a physical fight between them, but after she had dialed 911 they were arguing over the fact that he was injured and refused medical attention.