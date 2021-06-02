SWAT responds to barricaded suspect in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT teams responded to a barricaded suspect in Tooele Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began at at an address in the area of 168 E. 400 North at approximately 2 p.m., Tooele Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Hanson told Gephardt Daily.

The man was wanted by Adult Probation and Parole on a pardons warrant, Hanson said.

Hanson said that about eight members of the County Metro SWAT team responded with several patrol officers.

A full SWAT team was not able to be on scene because the remains of Navy Radioman 3rd Class Theodore Q. Jensen, 22, of Delta, arrived in Utah Tuesday afternoon. Jensen was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, so some officers and SWAT team members were assisting with shutting down streets in the area.

AP&P officers also responded to the scene.

Officers wrote a search warrant for the house. Eventually, two CS gas canisters were fired through the window into the house and two were thrown into the home, and the man came out after approximately two hours.

Officials initially responded because they got a tip that the man was inside the home, which was abandoned. It’s not clear at this time why the man was inside that particular home.

“We still don’t really know who owns the house, we don’t know if the bank foreclosed on it; somebody’s obviously been gutting the house to redo it,” Hanson said. “We know that the previous tenant — we’ve had dealings with him in the past –is not living there, so we don’t know if the bank took over the home and he was just inside.”

Hanson added the man has been booked into Tooele County Jail on the board of pardons warrant; he is not facing additional charges at this time.

The man has not been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.