SWAT standoff ends tragically in Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, April 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-hour armed standoff came to a violent end in Ogden on Saturday afternoon when man who had been holding police at bay in front of a home appeared to shoot himself.

The standoff began around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Maple Drive, shortly after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a nearby Smith’s store. Police have yet to say if the events were related.

Police from multiple agencies blocked traffic in the neighborhood while SWAT negotiators talked to the man, who spent hours holding a gun to his head with one hand and clutching a cellphone in the other.

Shortly after 6 p.m., neighbors and a videographer live streaming from the scene reported hearing a gunshot.

Neighbors watching the armed man through binoculars told reporters he turned the weapon on himself.

The Ogden Police Department has not yet given a statement on what led to the standoff or whether the armed man was a suspect in a fatal shooting outside Smith’s on Harrison Boulevard earlier in the day.

Witnesses at the Smith’s told Gephardt Daily a man had shot a woman multiple times, killing her. The suspect in that case managed to flee the scene before containment could be set up.

It was shortly later, at about 2 p.m., that police responded to the scene of the armed man on a yard and driveway on Maple Street.

The Ogden Police Department has not yet confirmed any details in the case, but one official said information would be shared at the appropriate point.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as it is released.