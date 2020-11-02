SWAT team responds to man barricaded in West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT team has surrounded a home in West Valley City after a man barricaded himself inside.

West Valley City Police Department officials said the man, who is a fugitive parolee and may be armed, is inside a residence in the area of 4000 S. Boothill Drive.

An officer saw the 33-year-old man in his vehicle Monday morning at approximately 4 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but the man drove to his own residence then barricaded himself inside.

SWAT teams were called to the scene because the man has a violent criminal history.

Other family members were inside the home but have now been able to exit safely.

At this time people are being asked to stay out of the area, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.