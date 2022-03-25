SWAT team responds to report of armed person inside Salt Lake City motel

Salt Lake City police SWAT and crisis negotiators teams respond an incident involving a person with a firearm Thursday night at the Main Street Motel, 1530 S. Main Street. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Jared Page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT and crisis negotiation teams have responded to a Salt Lake City motel following reports of a person with a firearm inside, police said.

Police arrived at the Main Street Motel, 1540 S. Main, about 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Main Street remains blocked in both directions near the motel while police work to resolve situation.

No injuries have been reported, Salt Lake City Police said on Twitter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

