Police: SWAT team surrounds Kearns home with 2 men barricaded inside

KEARNS, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT team has surrounded a Kearns home where police say two men are potentially armed and refusing to surrender.

Unified police made a social media post about the SWAT incident near 4300 West and 5780 South about 2:40 p.m. Friday.

“Please stay away from that area,” the post says.

Those who live on 5780 South from 4270-4500 West have been asked to stay in their homes, police said.

“We will advise here when the situation is over,” the post says.

Nearby South Kearns Elementary School went into lockout protocol for its after-school programs during the standoff, Granite School District officials said.

All students were brought into the building, which was secured, though there was no direct threat to the school, district officials said.

The lockout protocol was lifted at 4:18 p.m. and students were able to safely leave the school.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.