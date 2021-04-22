Suspect arrested in Murray shooting death

MIDVALE, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray and Unified Police officers took a suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon hours after officers found a man who had been shot to death and left in a car in Murray.

The body and vehicle were found in the area of 4500 S. State at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“Murray Police detectives arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Brown,” according to a statement issued by Murray PD, which also confirms when and where the body was found.

“A search warrant was served at a Midvale home where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing.”

“Shortly after officers arrived along with EMS, the victim in this case was declared deceased,” Murray Police officer Taylor Blauer told Gephardt Daily

